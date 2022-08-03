LAKE PLACID — Over the 31st annual Caladium Festival weekend, July 29-31, the place to be to admire caladiums was inside the Caladium Co-op building. In previous years, the Lake Placid Garden Club Caladium floral arrangements were on display in the rear of the Mid-Florida Credit Union building. This year the competition had to relocate.

So, members of the Garden Club were a little apprehensive as to whether visitors to the festival would find their display. But as it turned out, the event was well attended. There were 13 unique masterpieces featuring cut caladium leaves. The creations had to follow strict guidelines as to the percentage of leaves and other materials used.

