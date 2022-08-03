LAKE PLACID — Over the 31st annual Caladium Festival weekend, July 29-31, the place to be to admire caladiums was inside the Caladium Co-op building. In previous years, the Lake Placid Garden Club Caladium floral arrangements were on display in the rear of the Mid-Florida Credit Union building. This year the competition had to relocate.
So, members of the Garden Club were a little apprehensive as to whether visitors to the festival would find their display. But as it turned out, the event was well attended. There were 13 unique masterpieces featuring cut caladium leaves. The creations had to follow strict guidelines as to the percentage of leaves and other materials used.
It was not an easy decision for the three judges who were tasked with choosing the first, second and third place winners. The judges who placed the red, white and blue ribbons were Jackie Wirth, a part-time Lake Placid resident, Peggy Taylor of Lake Placid, and Max Gooding of Naples, Florida.
Taking first place was Jennifer Marsh with her display called “Frog in a Blender”. Gayle Wilkins found a red, second place ribbon alongside her entry named “Wine Town Upcycle”. Third place was a novel invention by Chris Marsh. That one featured caladium leaves placed inside a ceiling fan. It was titled “I am a Fan of Caladiums”.
A couple of other catchy names were “Road Trip to Lake Placid Caladium Festival”, which included a map and a festival brochure — and “Gone Fishing”, which came complete with fishing gear. This year there was no actual theme that had to be followed, which allowed for a wide range of imagination and resulted in stiff competition.
As visitors admired all the floral arrangements, they were asked to vote for the ‘People’s Choice Award’. Normally one of the entries with a ribbon next to it gets that honor. But, not this year. Unanimously, Jan Vedernjak’s display titled “Night Owl” received the most votes and the coveted prize.
Members of the Lake Placid Garden Club took turns chatting with visitors and bragging about their organization. The Garden Club meets at the Lake Placid Town Hall on U.S. 27, just north of town. The luncheon meetings are held on the second Wednesday each month. Call Mary Meisenheimer, 863-465-3838, for more information.
Meanwhile, it’s not too soon to purchase tickets for the club’s 12th Annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour. Participants get to go on a caravan of sorts around Lake Placid to admire homes and gardens decorated for the holidays. The person to contact for that event is Sally Kinsey, 863-243-3576. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.