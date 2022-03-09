LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday morning gardeners were excited to spruce up their yards with fresh plants. So, early on March 5, they headed to The Journal Plaza farmer’s market on North Main Avenue and Dal Hall Boulevard. That’s where they found all sorts of things to grow. The event was the annual Lake Placid Garden Club plant sale.
There were rows and rows of flowering plants, trees, hedge plants and more. Members of the garden club were on hand to assist and offer advice. With spring just around the corner, now is the time to get those sprouts into the ground.
One of those green thumb customers was Pat Reiser, a five-year Lake Placid resident. She came here from Missouri. A few weeks ago, frost visited Highlands County and many plants and trees succumbed. So, Reiser picked out some fresh things to re-landscape her yard.
Another customer spotted some ground cover plants and said, “I’ll take them all.” So, club members Ed Fabik and Ray Adelmann bagged them up and off they went. A few minutes later the two men filled the blank spot with another variety of foliage.
The LPGC holds their plant sale to add to their funds for community projects and scholarships. They also offer camperships this summer to the Wekiva Youth Camp. Some of the members volunteer their time to help kids experience nature at the camp, which is located inside the Wekiva Springs State Park in Apopka, Florida.
It has been 70 years now that the club has been servicing the needs of Lake Placid. A new venture that the club is sponsoring is called ‘Fun with Kids & Flowers’. It will be held Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Placid Masonic Temple, 103 N. Main Ave. It involves students, kindergarten and up, accompanied by an adult for a special floral arranging class. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required by Monday, April 4. Call Carol Lambert at 717-917-8782 and she will tell you what the child needs to bring to class.
If you would like to know more about becoming a member of the Lake Placid Garden Club, call Sharon Diaz, 863-840-0232. They meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. for a luncheon meeting at the Lake Placid Town Hall.