LAKE PLACID — The impending departure of Lake Placid High School’s assistant principal will lead to new assistant principals at both Lake Placid High and Lake Placid Middle schools.
School Board of Highlands County Human Resources Director Carla Ball said Lake Placid High Assistant Principal Holly Rapp obtained an assistant principal position in Jacksonville, which is where her family is from.
The School Board agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting shows Rapp’s resignation effective Jan. 28.
Lake Placid Middle Assistant Principal Misty Matthews requested a transfer to Lake Placid High and Superintendent Brenda Longshore approved it effective the end of the month, Ball said.
The district is currently advertising to fill the Lake Placid Middle assistant principal position with Friday being the deadline for applicants.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations for the Jan. 25 School Board meeting shows three Avon Park Middle School teachers relocating to three different elementary schools — Avon, Memorial and Sun ‘N Lake — as fourth grade teachers.
The personnel listing shows six teacher resignations, two teacher retirements and nine non-instructional resignations.
The number of resignations is on par with what has been happening in the past year or so, Ball said. “I don’t think it is anything out of the ordinary.”