Panthers, wildcats, eagles and armadillos, oh my, gathered in celebration recently as Lake Placid High School seniors signed commitments to the colleges, universities, vocational technical schools and military branches they will attend.
The May 3 pep rally was the last one for seniors in the LPHS gym. For many of the students, the event was bittersweet.
The student body cheered as the seniors entered the gymnasium, escorted by Scorch, the Green Dragon while the band’s drum line played. The mascot is also known as Lindsay Holden, a senior who will attend South Florida State College to become a dental hygienist.
Lake Placid High School seniors sporting Green Dragon T-shirts or college jerseys to the schools they will attend in the fall, gathered for an ice cream sundae celebration in the Dragon’s Den cafeteria. The tasty treat was a preamble to the pep rally recognizing the seniors who would sign. Teachers and staff also wore merchandise from their alma maters. Some parent volunteers scooped ice cream while wearing “I love my senior” tees.
The seniors were recognized for their hard work over the past four years in academia, sports and extracurricular activities. Their dedication to the future could be seen as an inspiration to the underclassmen and seniors who have not decided what to do after graduation.
It should be no surprise South Florida State College had the most student commitments of all the schools. Other relatively close schools to accept Dragons were Webber University in Babson Park and Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Of course, some students signed on with the great rivals Florida State University and University of Florida.
Some students will be traveling much further to schools like the University of New Hampshire and Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, Washington. Those seniors heading northeast and northwest will probably have a big adjustment come winter.
Of course, graduating seniors who have enlisted, like Alexandro Hernandez and Jacob Hicks, who will be United States Marines, may not know where they are going until after boot camp.
Principal Kevin Tunning was very proud of all the seniors. At the signing, there were 57 students recognized. There were several more students attending college who were unable to sign in the gym.