LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Middle School Principal Jenn Sanchez resigned from her position at the school after a district investigation into a racial slur in a text message sent from her phone to a staff member.
While the issue prompted her resignation as principal, Sanchez will remain employed with the School Board of Highlands County as a teacher with the Highlands Virtual School starting Monday.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said district administration met with school staff on Thursday to announce that Lake Country Elementary Principal Shane Ward will be the new Lake Placid Middle School principal. The district will advertise to fill the Lake Country Elementary principal position.
Concerning Sanchez, on Oct. 27 a staff member from Lake Placid Middle School met with Lethbridge about a text message they received in March 2019 from Sanchez.
Lethbridge told Highlands News-Sun Friday that within the text communication back and forth between Sanchez and the employee, there was a “racial slur” sent from Sanchez’s phone.
Highlands News-Sun asked why the employee brought this matter up more than 18 months later?
Lethbridge said the employee was recently disciplined by Sanchez.
At the time of the employee complaint, Sanchez was not at work due to be quarantined for a possible COVID-19 exposure at school.
The district investigated the matter and it was determined the text message with the racial slur was on Sanchez’s phone as well, so it would have been sent from her phone to the staff member’s phone, Lethbridge said.
“We were able to retrieve all the messages between them,” he said. After keyword searches of thousands of text messages, there were no other incidents found on the phone where this word was used at any other time.
There were several other steps in the investigation, Lethbridge said.
Sanchez vehemently denied sending the text, he said. She had no explanation on how the text got on her phone and said she does not use that type of language.
From interviews with individuals that worked close with Sanchez, no one said she used racial slurs, Lethbridge said.
In discussions with Sanchez, there was realization from both the district office and Sanchez that this matter would impact her effectiveness as a school leader, he said.
“We hold all of our school leaders and all of our employees to an extremely high standard,” Lethbridge said. Since the text was sent from her phone there is accountability on her part.
Sanchez was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 2 and she resigned from the principal position on Nov. 11.
She was assistant principal at Lake Placid Middle when she became principal of the school prior to the 2016-17 school year.