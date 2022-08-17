9BB5C449-D41B-46F5-B713-5EF02D21199A

Lake Placid Middle School was one of the top 12 in the State of Florida at the 94th Florida FFA Convention. The group returned home with a number of honors.

 COURTESY/LPMS FFA

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Middle FFA members started this summer prepping for something they’ve been working for all year. The first three weeks of this summer, there was no sleeping in, they were in the final stretch prepping for two Leadership Development events where members would compete as one of the top 12 in the State of Florida at the 94th Florida FFA Convention.

State Convention is a favorite event of the year. “It gives members the opportunity to see all that the FFA Organization has to offer, during this week the passion is ignited, and goals are set. Last summer, at the 93rd Florida FFA Convention, the members that were returning to Lake Placid Middle set goals, and found role models. They were getting on that stage to be recognized as a top chapter in more than one event. I am more than proud to say they more than accomplished their goal,” said Kayla Prescott, LPMS FFA advisor.

