LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Middle FFA members started this summer prepping for something they’ve been working for all year. The first three weeks of this summer, there was no sleeping in, they were in the final stretch prepping for two Leadership Development events where members would compete as one of the top 12 in the State of Florida at the 94th Florida FFA Convention.
State Convention is a favorite event of the year. “It gives members the opportunity to see all that the FFA Organization has to offer, during this week the passion is ignited, and goals are set. Last summer, at the 93rd Florida FFA Convention, the members that were returning to Lake Placid Middle set goals, and found role models. They were getting on that stage to be recognized as a top chapter in more than one event. I am more than proud to say they more than accomplished their goal,” said Kayla Prescott, LPMS FFA advisor.
The 2021/2022 school year had a lot of successes for the chapter. “Membership doubled, we qualified for nine state competitions, and hosted several events at our school and gave back to our student body. Our chapter held a food drive that went back to our own students and families in need and we put on our first Aglympics,” Prescott said.
Upon arrival at the 94th State Convention, seven members – Shelby Cruse, Maria Swaford, Stella Handley, Isabelle Ritacco, Jodee Soucy, Grady Perry, and Ethan Bush – competed in Opening and Closing Ceremonies. A leadership development event where members recite the opening and closing ceremony as written in the Official FFA Manual. Shelby Cruse also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking placing fourth in the state at the middle school level. Several members were recognized on stage during sessions, Grady Perry and Lowry Dean for placing fourth in the State for their Ornamental Horticulture Demonstration Landscape project, Maria Swaford and Shelby Cruse for placing third in their Ornamental Horticulture Demonstration Marketing project, Shelby Cruse was also recognized for being one of the winners of the FFA Alumni Essay Contest and being fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.
“Throughout the week we cheered on each other and other members across the state, listened to remarkable speeches from state officers, attended workshops to strengthen members as an individual, leader, and team. New goals were set for both eighth graders moving on to the high school and for the underclassman ready to continue to lead our Lake Placid Middle FFA Chapter into greatness. Our chapter is ready and beyond excited for the 2022/2023 school year,” Prescott said.