SEBRING — Lake Placid Middle School parents are displeased with Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s decision to transfer both the school’s principal and assistant principal to Hill-Gustat Middle School in Sebring.

An email from the superintendent’s office stated Longshore will be recommending transferring Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle and moving Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle. The principal position at Lake Placid Middle will be advertised.

