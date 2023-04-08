SEBRING — Lake Placid Middle School parents are displeased with Superintendent Brenda Longshore’s decision to transfer both the school’s principal and assistant principal to Hill-Gustat Middle School in Sebring.
An email from the superintendent’s office stated Longshore will be recommending transferring Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle and moving Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle. The principal position at Lake Placid Middle will be advertised.
Many parents are planning to attend the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting to voice their concerns to the School Board with the administrative changes.
Katie Wilson, who has a child at Lake Placid Middle, said, “I am furious.”
She had moved her son to Lake Country Elementary School because of a change in leadership. Ward was only at Lake Country for about a year before he went to Lake Placid Middle, she explained. “Part of me was upset, but I knew that the leadership he was leaving behind [at Lake Country], who was the assistant principal at the time, would do well.”
She also knew her son would be moving on to the middle school and there were a lot of issues at the middle school, Wilson said. She explained there was a lot of fighting. The kids were not being respectful to the teachers. “The kids really kind of ran the school,” she said.
With Ward at the middle school, it got back to education as the priority instead of fighting, she said. Ward “made a huge difference.”
Now her concern is about safety at Lake Placid Middle.
“Are the kids going to just run amok again and have control once they know that leadership is gone?” with both administrators transferred, Wilson wonders.
She is frustrated that the superintendent makes such changes during the school year instead of waiting until the summer.
“I understand that Hill-Gustat needs leadership there, but now you left a school without any leadership and right at testing time,” Wilson said.
Everything is a priority in Sebring, she said. “Sebring gets everything before Lake Placid and Avon Park and I think as parents, we are kind of over it. We are tired of it.”
Wilson’s fear is that some teachers will follow Ward to Hill-Gustat and then Lake Placid Middle will have teacher vacancies.
Elizabeth Bass, whose son is a seventh grader at Lake Placid Middle, believes the principal change is not fair to the LPMS students and teachers and even the principal himself.
“I was very thankful because Lake Placid Middle had a lot of things going on, but now they are wanting to uproot him again and send him to Sebring,” Bass said. “It is not fair to anyone and all parties. This is just unbelievable. “
Alisha Landers said her child finished at Lake Placid Middle last year, but her niece is currently attending the school.
“I just started a petition on change.org and I have shared it with key players in the Lake Placid community with the hope of getting some signatures so we can present it at the School Board’s April 11 meeting to see if we can make a change,” she said.
The online petition is titled: “Administration Retention at Lake Placid Middle School.” At 5 p.m. Friday, the petition had 79 signatures.
“This is very abrupt in the middle of the school year, right before testing,” Landers said. “I believe it will negatively impact our students and our teaching staff.”
Longshore provided the following statement: “During my time as a teacher, I clearly remember feeling great sadness when an administrator was moved from the school in which I was teaching. School leaders build great relationships with students, staff, and community and help create a school culture that builds momentum for student success. However, there are times when transfers are necessary.
“The recommendation to move the principal and assistant principal from Lake Placid Middle School to Hill-Gustat Middle School, and move the assistant principal from Hill-Gustat to Lake Placid Middle School, was a difficult decision knowing many stakeholders would be saddened to lose their administrators. My priority is to equip every school with strong leadership that can create an environment to empower student success.
“Timing of such transfers is critical as staff will be making decisions soon about where they would like to serve next year. The actual transfer date for these administrators will be July 1. However, there is much work to be done before that start date. The principal position at Lake Placid Middle School has been advertised and I am confident that a highly effective leader will move into this position very soon,” Longshore said in closing her statement.
School Board Vice Chair Jan Shoop said it is hard to make everyone happy. She believes the issues at Hill-Gustat have been worked out.
Principal Christina Remy is leaving on her own terms. She was commuting about an hour each way every day. Prior to coming to Hill-Gustat in 2021, she was an assistant principal in Osceola County.
Shoop said Remy is leaving at the end of the school year.
The teachers stood up for Remy when there were some who were trying to get her fired or removed, Shoop said. The teachers were calling the School Board members about it saying they liked her and wanted her to stay.
Why did some want Remy removed from the school?
Shoop replied, “I really don’t know. I never heard that part.”
At a June 2022 School Board meeting, Hill-Gustat teacher Jaki Gill read a statement from the school’s literacy coach, Cassandra Moses, supporting Remy and Million, who at that time recently joined the school’s staff.
“Professional and ethical misconduct are grounds for removal. Since there are none, any attempt to remove Remy as principal from HGMS should be viewed as an attack against the school and the very community for which I have worked for 20 years.”
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board.