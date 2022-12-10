LAKE PLACID — Bring a date to the annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday. The tiny town’s big parade is hosted by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. Highlands County Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams will be the Grand Marshal in this year’s parade.
The parade will take on its well-established route with lineup down Dal Hall Boulevard, stepping off south onto Main Avenue then turning east onto Interlake Boulevard and ending at Waldo Aliff Avenue.
Each year, there is a cheerful holiday theme to the parade. This year it is a “Hometown Christmas.” That is a theme folks can get behind in the tight-knit community. What could be more “hometown” than seeing neighbors and friends along the parade route? Children “with their eyes all aglow” (songwriters Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine) as they take in the twinkling and colorful lights of the Christmas parade.
Everyone will get a kick out of the dance troupes performing their choreographed moves. Civic groups and social clubs will walk the parades or wave from colorful floats. Walkers in the parade will surely be handing out candy and small trinkets to the children along the roads.
The anticipation will come to a head with the appearance of Santa and Mrs. Claus, or Steve and Gini Shevick as they are locally known. Children will be ecstatic to see the Kringles’ and probably be on their best behavior too.
The Genesis Center will be hosting another long-standing tradition of free cookies and coffee at 218 E. Bellview St., behind First Presbyterian Church. The coffeehouse is open to the public.