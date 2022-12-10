LAKE PLACID — Bring a date to the annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday. The tiny town’s big parade is hosted by the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. Highlands County Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams will be the Grand Marshal in this year’s parade.

The parade will take on its well-established route with lineup down Dal Hall Boulevard, stepping off south onto Main Avenue then turning east onto Interlake Boulevard and ending at Waldo Aliff Avenue.

