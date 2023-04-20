The Highlands County emergency dispatcher picked up the phone on Jan. 23, 2019, and heard the calm voice of a young man on the other end.
He told her he’d just shot five people, “maybe six.”
That simple, yet horrific statement launched what local dispatchers consider one of the toughest calls to come into the Sebring Consolidated Dispatch center.
The unnamed 911 call taker displayed what Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman called the “amazing” presence of mind to get the information first responders need to get help quickly.
“SunTrust Bank was just one example of the kinds of calls the men and women assigned to the communications center receive,” Blackman said. “They deal with calls from our citizens in their worst moments – a child is missing, a child is in a pool unresponsive, or a loved one doesn’t know where their loved one is.
“They have to get the right information from the person who is just so distraught, they’re just so amazing.”
Blackman made the remarks at a luncheon Thursday. The event: A National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week barbecue to honor local 911 dispatchers and their families.
Shane Smith, 911 dispatch supervisor, said the barbecue lunch was designed to bring together such first responders as Sheriff’s deputies, Lake Placid and Sebring police departments, Highlands County Fire and EMS stations, Aeromed Transport, and independent contractors.
Smith described what makes a good dispatcher (they have nine job openings, by the way).
“The ability to multitask is among the biggest things,” Smith said. “They have five computer screens in front of them and three different computers. The call taker talks to the caller and enters the address into a computer assisted dispatch (CAD) system.”
The system then sends the address to the computer in the police, sheriff, EMS, or fire vehicle. The map in the vehicle then plots the route to the scene.
A big part of the job is keeping callers calm.
“We tell them to take deep breaths, tell them help is on the way, and we have to ask a lot of questions and they think that stops resources from reaching them,” Smith said. “It’s not stopping resources – while one person is taking the call, the other dispatcher is routing the police and fire.”
They use the person’s name to keep them focused. “We say, ‘John, can you tell me if you are injured?’ and when we have children on the line, we say things like, ‘Is your mother asleep?’ rather than saying, ‘unresponsive.’ ”
Though shifts can be non-eventful, dispatchers at times have a grueling job. The SunTrust Bank call of four years ago is not the only difficult phone call they’ve handled. Dispatchers have heard gunfire on the other end as the caller is gunned down. They hear savagery in the background during domestic violence calls.
There is joy, too, such as when dispatchers helped calm a woman who was having a baby or success when a person calms down and finds their emotional footing.
“We are like a family, when something intense occurs we support and hold each other up,” Smith said. In addition to suggesting dispatchers take a break for a little bit, take a walk to catch their breath, “We have critical stress management teams, peer-support teams, and we let them know we have Sheriff’s chaplains available to them.”
On Thursday, April 13, the dispatchers and their families were relaxed at Alan Jay Arena as Highlands Deputy Sheriffs Todd Turner, Bob Green, and John Barcinas cooked chicken, pulled pork, alligator and pork sausage. Blackman and other deputies manned the chow line, serving food to dispatchers and their guests.
A time of rest, camaraderie, and family.
Then the next shift will begin.