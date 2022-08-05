Officer Jared Joyner and K9 Officer Max

Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner and his K9 partner Max. K9 Max was killed early Wednesday morning by a man who was hiding from police. That man, Earnest Borders, was shot and killed in the incident.

 COURTESY/LAKE WALES POLICE DEPARTMENT

LAKE WALES — The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday – the fatal shooting of LWPD Officer Jared Joyner’s K9 partner Max, and an officer-involved shooting that occurred subsequent to that.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center (which answers 911 and dispatches for LWPD) received a 911 call at 5:06 a.m. from a victim on Seminole Avenue in Lake Wales. The victim reported that the suspect, 57-year-old Earnest Borders, had dragged her out of a car, choked her, hit her head on the concrete, and then fired a gun multiple times outside her apartment. A second 911 call came in also asking for law enforcement to respond after shots were heard.

