Obit Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd group leader and founding guitarist Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 71.

 JEFF CHRISTENSEN/AP PHOTO, FILE

Gary Rossington, a co-founder and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write the classic answer song “Sweet Home Alabama” and played unforgettable slide guitar on the rock anthem “Free Bird,” died Sunday at age 71. No cause of death was given.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”

Recommended for you