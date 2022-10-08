Czech Republic Europe Summit

France’s President Emmanuel Macron gestures while posing for a group photo during a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday.

 DARKO BANDIC/AP PHOTO

PRAGUE (AP) — Smile flashing, giving a thumbs-up, Emmanuel Macron appears at Europe’s center stage again — literally.

The photo of over 40 European leaders surrounding the French president Thursday ensured a symbolic image of unity of the continent faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making the inaugural summit of the European Political Community an initial success for Macron, who launched the idea a few months ago.

