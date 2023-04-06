China France

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech as he meets the French community, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Macron will have to muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center.

 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.

French officials said earlier Macron planned to urge Xi in talks Thursday to use Beijing’s influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin but didn’t expect a big shift in the Chinese position.

Recommended for you