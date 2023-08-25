TALLAHASSEE — State education officials on Wednesday approved two rules that could help set the stage for special magistrates to hear disputes about issues such as parents’ objections to school-library books.

The rules stem from a controversial new law (HB 1069), which, in part, expanded a prohibition on instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The rules, approved by the State Board of Education, also came amid debates across Florida about attempts to remove or restrict access to books in schools.

