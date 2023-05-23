MYAKKA CITY — Conservation of the state’s critical natural areas is getting a major boost this Tuesday as the Florida Cabinet is set to approve the protection of nearly 40,000 acres of lands across Florida. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and the not-for-profit Florida Conservation Group have been working together to secure conservation easements on four of these properties – totaling over 8,000 acres across three counties in the Peace River and Lake Okeechobee watersheds.
The Cabinet will be presented with the conservation easement proposals at its meeting at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. If approved, the land will be protected from development and provide both natural and working lands important for wildlife habitat, wildlife corridor, and water resources.
Horse Creek is the most significant tributary of the Peace River, which is the drinking water supply to over a million people in southwest Florida. The Keen Ranch is a working cattle ranch located near Arcadia in DeSoto County, and an easement totaling 1,071 acres will be protected along Horse Creek. The Department’s Rural and Family Lands Program (RFLPP) staff worked closely with the Keen family, who were among the area’s earliest settlers, to protect the land.
The RFLPP program works with landowners who want to remain in a sustainable agricultural operation but keep their land out of development. The Florida Forever Program, under the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), is focused on protecting Florida’s most important natural resources; Florida Forever purchases conservation easements as well as land that becomes fully owned and used as parks and preserves by the people of Florida. Together, both programs are working to save the best of what’s left of natural Florida.
“These landowners and the staff of the Department of Agriculture have worked for years to conserve these critical landscapes, and that hard work is paying off,” said Julie Morris, Director of the Florida Conservation Group. “Some of most important migration corridors for a wide range of species exist across this part of the state, and now these lands will long protect our agricultural economy as well as water quality and wildlife habitat.”
Florida Conservation Group has been working in the Peace and Kissimmee River watersheds for more than a decade to conserve lands threatened with development. The organization has worked with agencies and landowners to help protect over 30,000 acres in the region in the last two years alone. Its partner organization, the National Wildlife Refuge Association, has also supported the working lands project development.
Another tributary of the Peace River, Charlie Creek, will have 1,027 acres of adjacent land protected in northeastern Hardee County. The Charlie Creek Cattle Company has been managed by the same family as a commercial cow-calf operation since the 1930s. The property is adjacent to other conservation easements by the family and other ranchers and will act as a corridor to the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.
Strategically located in the Lake Okeechobee watershed, the Doyle Carlton III River Property conservation easement will protect 3,068 acres, including more than a mile of Kissimmee River shoreline. The project in Highlands County is critical to watershed protection, The Florida Wildlife Corridor and the biodiversity within the Kissimmee River Basin. Nine generations of the Carlton family have been cattle ranching in southwest Florida since the mid-1800’s.
“I can’t think of a better legacy for my family than to preserve this part of Florida for the next generations to love and work like I do,” Carlton said. “We enjoy working with both the Department of Environmental Protection as well as FDACS—we are all determined to protect a place and a way of life that this agreement through the RFLPP will enable us to do.”
Ryals Citrus and Cattle in Charlotte County is the final project on the Florida Cabinet Meeting Agenda for Florida Conservation Group. The 2,846-acre property is home to endangered Florida scrub jays and contains 1.5 miles of Prairie Creek—which supplies the drinking water to city of Punta Gorda—before flowing into the Charlotte Harbor Estuary. The ranch provides habitat to other rare animals such as the Florida panther, gopher tortoise, and the eastern indigo snake.
“With the Rural and Family Lands Conservation Easement, we can forever help protect the water flowing into the Charlotte Harbor Estuary, protect the Florida wildlife corridor and contribute to the food security for Florida and the United States”, said James Ryals, of Ryals Citrus and Cattle.
The Florida Conservation Group applauds the work of both FDACS and FDEP, as well as countless other partners in their tireless work to protect our great state.