MYAKKA CITY — Conservation of the state’s critical natural areas is getting a major boost this Tuesday as the Florida Cabinet is set to approve the protection of nearly 40,000 acres of lands across Florida. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and the not-for-profit Florida Conservation Group have been working together to secure conservation easements on four of these properties – totaling over 8,000 acres across three counties in the Peace River and Lake Okeechobee watersheds.

The Cabinet will be presented with the conservation easement proposals at its meeting at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. If approved, the land will be protected from development and provide both natural and working lands important for wildlife habitat, wildlife corridor, and water resources.

