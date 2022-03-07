SEBRING — The student expulsion list for Tuesday’s School Board meeting includes students with the following infractions: voyeurism, physical attack, battery on School Board employee, going to school while on suspension and threatening to slap a teacher, showing porn to a teacher, starting a trash can fire and 17 students with drug or alcohol related offenses.
The list is a tally of two months of offenses leading to expulsion on the the School Board of Highlands County’s agenda.
Most of the students who are expelled are recommended to attend the district’s alternative school program, The Academy at Youth Care Lane, where they are assigned for a nine- or 18-week program depending on their infractions.
District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseburg said currently the Academy has about 40 students.
“We could probably put 60 or 65 students; there is some space; obviously our goal is never to fill it,” he said.
It’s kids making not the right decisions, Leeseburg said.
The following is the listing of infractions made by students that the School Board will vote on approval for expulsion:
- • OMC/Trash Can Fire.
• Possession of Marijuana Gummie Bears.
• Possession of Marijuana/Non-negative for THC.
• Refusal to Submit Reasonable Suspicion Drug Test.
• OMC/Showed Porn to Teacher.
• OMC/Voyeurism.
• Possession of Alcoholic Beverage.
• Possession of Alcoholic Beverage.
• OMC/Disruptive Behavior.
• Refusal to Submit Reasonable Suspicion Drug Test.
• Physical Attack.
• Possession of Controlled Substance of School Campus
• Refusal to Submit Reasonable Suspicion Drug Test.
•Non-Negative for THC/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• Possession of Controlled substance/ Non-negative for THC.
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia that Tested positive for THC.
• Possession of Vape Pen/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• Non-negative for THC.
•Non-negative for THC.
• Possession of Marijuana.
• OMC/Threatened to slap teacher, showed up to school while on suspension.
• Possession of controlled substance/Non-negative for TH.C
• Reasonable Suspicion/Non-negative for THC.
- OMC is the listing used by the Florida Department of Education for “major incidents” that do not fit within the other definitions. Any serious, harmful incident resulting in the need for law enforcement consultation not previously classified.
The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop, 3 p.m., Tuesday, to discuss/review the Insurance Committee’s recommendations.
The regular School Board meeting will be at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.