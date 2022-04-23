SEBRING — Community and business volunteers stepped up again Friday for United Way of Central Florida’s annual Day of Caring.
About 200 volunteers were busy doing a variety of tasks at 21 non-profit organizations that appreciate the extra man and woman power to get the job done.
At the Children’s Museum of the Highlands on North Ridgewood Drive, it was two groups, from the City of Sebring and Buttonwood Bay, who were hard at work.
Children’s Museum Executive Director Kelly Dressel said, “We are basically clearing the exhibits downstairs, old stuff, just making room because in August we’ve acquired new exhibits. We are going to close for a week in August and we are going to actually transform the place and we are going to have new, really cool stuff coming. But, I need the space.”
The usable items that were donated to the museum will now go to other non-profit groups.