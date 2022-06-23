SEBRING — A brick campaign is paving the way for Sebring Firemen, Inc. to upgrade facilities at Firemen’s Field including the current project of replacing the football stadium’s ticket booths and entryway.
“We are doing a grand new entrance,” Sebring Firemen member J.C. Shoop said. “We tore down the old ticket booth that has probably been there since the 1960s.”
The Firemen developed a design for the project with the help of Building Designs by Marshall & Marine, Inc., which provided complimentary services.
The improvements, under construction now, include a new front entrance to the football field with new gating to include a wrought iron/block gate at the new ticket booths and new block chain-link fence along the remainder of the home side of the field. They will also redo the players’ entrance.
“Dressing it up a little bit,” Shoop said, “Makes it something for Sebring to be proud of for the athletic fields there.”
Sebring Firemen, Inc. leases the athletic facilities at Firemen Field to the School Board. Through the lease agreement, the Firemen use those funds to improve the facilities in different areas and implement different capital improvement projects.
Shoop noted that the Sebring Firemen are also raising money with the brick campaign. The bricks will be there for decades and decades to come.
Community and business members, people involved in the program or anyone who has interest in it, such as former graduates/alumni, have the opportunity to give back to the athletic facilities, he said.
It will be a classy touch to the entryway that someone like himself with young children will be proud of when their kids go through high school, Shoop said.
The bricks, a total of 400 square feet of pavers, will be installed just beyond the entryway.
These aren’t just little tiles, Shoop noted. These are full-on brick pavers that the company engraves and people can customize with what they want, such as business logos.
All the funds raised from the brick campaign will go into improving the athletic facilities, mainly at Firemen’s Field, he said. Obviously they are making upgrades at the football field now, but they also have plans for improvements at the baseball field.
It is all these little things that may not be necessary, but they do add to the fan experience and player experience. Shoop said it’s those little things that help develop pride in the Sebring High athletic programs.
The first home game is Aug. 25. Shoop said they want to have the project finished by the Aug. 1.
For more information about the brick campaign, go online to: https://polarengraving.com/sebringfiremeninc.
J.C. Shoop is a 2007 graduate of Sebring High where he played football and baseball. Shoop is president of the Sebring Touchdown Club, the football boosters club.