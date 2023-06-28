The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is happy to announce the approval of $20,900 in reimbursable funding for the Grow Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden at 100 Anderson St. in Lake Placid.

The U S Forest Service, in cooperation with the Florida Forest Service, has approved $5,000 to help fund the contractors, trees and irrigation for the garden and to replace dead trees at the Village Green Resource Center (106 Washington St.). The US Department of Agriculture has approved $15,900 to help fund the electrical, fencing, hardscape and supplies for the garden.

