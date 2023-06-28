The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is happy to announce the approval of $20,900 in reimbursable funding for the Grow Community Teaching & Demonstration Garden at 100 Anderson St. in Lake Placid.
The U S Forest Service, in cooperation with the Florida Forest Service, has approved $5,000 to help fund the contractors, trees and irrigation for the garden and to replace dead trees at the Village Green Resource Center (106 Washington St.). The US Department of Agriculture has approved $15,900 to help fund the electrical, fencing, hardscape and supplies for the garden.
It is important to note that these are “reimbursable” grants, which means the agency pays in advance for these items and the grant funds are refunded after the project is completed.
Evelyn Colon said, “We are also grateful to ADuda & Sons for $1,500 in operations funding, Glades Electric for $200, Gregory Scott Reynolds (the son of Charles and Anne Reynolds) for $500, Sheri Bates for $200 and others who are sponsoring teens for the 3rd Annual Wele Youth Camp.”
The HPNC is excited and appreciates the continued support of community-minded businesses, citizens, friends, foundations and other service organizations. For more information, call 863-318-7481, vsit the website at www.hpng.org, or email highwaypark@yahoo.com.