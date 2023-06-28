Malaria

This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months...the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Sarasota County in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday, June 26, 2023, by the CDC.

 JAMES GATHANY/CDC via AP, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months — the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years.

There were four cases detected in Sarasota County in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommended for you