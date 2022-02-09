LAKE PLACID — On 2-2-22, Mama’s Place opened its take-out window at 300 W. Interlake Blvd, on the circle in downtown Lake Placid. The new eatery is now serving delicious Caribbean favorites, like empanadillas and authentic Cuban sandwiches.
Mama’s Place is strictly take-out, but there are picnic tables outside for those who want to linger and enjoy their food while on lunch break. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Wednesday.
Evelyn Serrano is ‘Mama’. She’s been cooking Latin foods since she was 7. Her son, Carmelo Garcia, came up with the idea of sharing his mom’s dishes with the public.
The business is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. It’s part of Project Welcome Home, which serves those who served. All the proceeds will go towards the mission of the organization. Garcia explained that his brother served for eight years in the Marines. In Afghanistan, his unit set off a land mine planted inside a building they were searching. His brother became disabled. So, he wants to help the veterans.
Mama’s Place is serving a limited menu of sandwiches: Italian sausage with peppers and onions, barbecue chicken subs, ham-turkey and cheese on Cuban bread, and more. Side salads, French fries, or cheese fries are available too.
Since the Lake Placid schools are so close, there’s an ‘After School Menu’. Straight A’s earn free eats. Plus, Mama’s delivers to local first responders, like the police and sheriff’s offices and the fire and EMS stations. Eventually delivery will stretch out to local businesses as well.
The Cuban sandwiches come with a bag of Utz potato chips and a cold drink. First responders and military personnel (active or retired) get a discount.
To order, call Mama at 863-531-2056, or pull up and go to the order window. You can order in English or Spanish.