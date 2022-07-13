LAKE PLACID — If you’ve been missing those delicious Cuban sandwiches that ‘mama’ Evelyn Serrano makes, don’t worry, she’s back. That’s right, Mama’s Place on the circle in downtown Lake Placid is open again after being closed for a while.
Mama’s son, Carmelo Garcia, said that the little eatery at 300 W. Interlake Blvd., about a quarter of the way around the circle (across the street from DeVane Park), is back in operation. They will be serving a limited menu for now, of which those Cuban sandwiches are the feature item on that menu.
Serrano’s version of a ‘Cuban’ consists of her special recipe pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. To make them official, she uses Cuban bread hoagie rolls made by Havana Bakery in Sebring. Once the sandwich is assembled it’s flattened on the toaster just like in Havana. Chips and a soda are included.
While the ‘Cuban’ is the main attraction, the rest of the items on the menu can be said to be more Puerto Rican. There are empanadillas too – filled with your choice of chicken, beef, pizza, or ham and cheese. Still another favorite are the alcapurrias – fried green bananas, cassava, and chicken or beef.
Ask about the secret menu items available at times. Those might be the bacalaitos or the regenos de papas. The first is a cod fritter, the second a fried potato ball with chicken or beef. You’ll have to ask if you happen to be ordering on the day these items are being made.
Mama’s Place will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturdays. However, they will be open on Saturday, July 30, during the Caladium Festival Car Show in DeVane Park. That day there will have special pricing on those Empanadillas.
In addition to American sodas, Mama’s Place offers Pina Coladas (non-alcoholic), Malta, Coco Rico, and café con leche. Coming in August, you’ll be able to get all sorts of ice cream treats too.
Mama’s Place is basically carry-out only, however there are picnic tables to sit at outside.
Mention that you are a veteran and you’ll receive a 10% discount on your order. On-duty law enforcement and First Responders also get that discount. To place an order call 863-273-1365.
Mama’s Place is a non-profit business. Profits are donated to Project Welcome Home, a program that helps veterans.