Las Vegas Strip Stabbings

Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. 

 RACHEL ASTON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL via AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker accused of killing two people and wounding six others with a large kitchen knife in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip is expected in court Friday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in the afternoon, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

