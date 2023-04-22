APTOPIX Shooting-Basketball in Yard

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20 in Gastonia, N.C. A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl’s family.

 KARA FOHNER/THE GASTON GAZETTE via AP

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard was arrested in Florida Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The violence was the latest in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

