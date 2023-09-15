CORRECTION Lyft Driver Slain

Eli Lawson, a special agent in charge with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Boynton Beach. Lawson announced that Mathew Flores has been indicted on first-degree murder in the killing of Lyft driver Gary Levin, 74. Flores is also charged with killing another man in Hardee County.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

BOYNTON BEACH (AP) — A Florida man already charged with murder has been indicted for the killing of a Lyft driver whose car he allegedly stole in an attempt to escape, authorities announced Wednesday.

An Okeechobee County grand jury this week indicted Mathew Flores with first-degree murder and armed robbery for the Jan. 30 slaying of 74-year-old Gary Levin. Police had been seeking Flores, 36, for a killing in a central Florida farming community a week earlier when he had a friend use the Lyft phone app to summon Levin in Palm Beach County.

