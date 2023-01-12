LAKE WALES — On Jan. 8, the suspect in a New Year’s Eve shooting incident in Lake Wales was arrested by law enforcement.
Dontavious Grant was located and taken into custody in the Winter Haven area without incident. He is now being held in the Polk County jail.
On Dec. 31, 2022, Lake Wales officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of North Scenic Highway. A couple from out of town were visiting friends here when they stopped at the Citgo gas station at 800 N. Scenic Highway, police say. As they drove out of the parking lot, a vehicle pulled alongside them at which time the driver made comments to them. The victims immediately drove away traveling south on Scenic Highway, with the subject continuing to follow them. The suspect allegedly pulled alongside their vehicle again and began firing a gun at their vehicle, striking it several times.
The victims fled, losing the suspect and contacting 911. Police said this was an unprovoked act of violence and thankfully, neither of the victims were injured.
During the investigation, detectives identified the subject as Dontavious Grant, age 29, who frequents Lake Wales and Winter Haven.
On Jan. 6, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Grant charging him with shooting into an occupied conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Grant has been to jail and prison multiple times since 2011 and has a violent history. His past crimes include battery, robbery without a weapon, possession of MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, attempted robbery, armed false imprisonment and attempted manslaughter with a firearm.