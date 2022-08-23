Whitey Bulger

This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James “Whitey” Bulger. Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 U.S. MARSHALS SERVICE via AP, FILE

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

