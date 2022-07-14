LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man has been charged in connection to a burglary of a local church, where two speakers were taken from the sanctuary.
Gregory Herbert Black, 47, faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief and grand theft of over $750 and less than $5,000. Sometime between 3 p.m. July 3 and 5 p.m. July 7, he allegedly broke into the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 135 E.A. Smith Ave. in the Highway Park area of Lake Placid.
Sometime during that time frame, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, someone shattered a glass window at the church and then took both a QSC CP12 brand radio/stereo speaker and a Peavey SP 2XT brand radio/stereo speaker.
The window damage was estimated at $400 and the stolen speakers were $1,150. Detectives, who were told of the burglary and theft on July 8, also found blood inside the church that evening.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a bald white man with a “brownish” shirt and blue jeans walking away from the church just prior to one of the deacons arriving and discovering the break-in.
A deputy canvassed the area and found a man matching that description near U.S. 27 and Vision Street, reports said, about a fifth of a mile from the church, or five minutes walking time.
The man, identified as Black, had cuts on his arms, hands, back and stomach, reports said. The deputy questioned him, got contact information and let him leave the area.
Shortly after that, two African American men, who did not wish to be identified, gave one of the stolen speakers to the deputy, reports said. It also had blood on it.
The deputy then talked with a separate witness, reports said, who said they saw Black carrying the speakers near Crestmore Drive and Vision Street.
A deputy assigned to find and talk with Black found him at a Pershing Avenue residence, but the conversation ended when Black said he wanted an attorney.
Based on information gathered in the case, deputies and detectives believed they had probable cause to arrest Black on the listed charges.