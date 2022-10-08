Elderly Deaths Trial

Shanon Dion, back, daughter of alleged victim Doris Gleason, embraces Cheryl Pangburn, daughter of alleged victim Marilyn Bixler during a recess on the fourth day of the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Chemirmir, 49, is charged with capital murder of 22 elderly people in North Texas.

 SHAFKAT ANOWAR/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS via AP

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction.

With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The local prosecutor decided not to seek the death penalty.

