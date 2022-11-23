Apple Store Crash

A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Hingham, Mass. At least one person was killed and multiple others were injured Monday when the SUV crashed into the store, authorities said. The crash left a large hole in the glass front of the building.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said.

Recommended for you