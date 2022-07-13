SEBRING — A shooting early morning Monday in Lake Placid ended later that morning with an attempted murder charge arrest in Avon Park.
Luke J. Trenchfield, 28, of Avon Park allegedly shot a 32-year-old man in the arm after an argument at a woman's house.
Arrest reports state that at 1:52 a.m., Highlands County Sheriff's deputies got word of a shooting on Wilson Way in Lake Placid. They quickly identified the suspect as Trenchfield, and reports said they had him detained at his home in Avon Park.
According to reports, the 32-year-old man is dating a 27-year-old woman, an ex-girlfriend of Trenchfield with whom she shares a child. The couple was spending time together at that home when she received several phone calls and texts from Trenchfield.
The man decided to leave before Trenchfield arrived, reports said, but when he saw Trenchfield on the road, he turned around and drove back to the woman's house.
Trenchfield and the woman were having a loud argument, so the man removed a bat from his car and smashed one of Trenchfield's tail lights, reports said. He then put the bat back in the car and had started to drive off when he heard two gunshots.
One of the bullets, or a fragment, hit the man's left arm, reports said, but he kept driving. He returned once deputies were on scene, reports said.
The woman told deputies her "baby daddy" had showed up at her home unannounced. The narrative indicates it may have been the child who called him.
Reports state that Trenchfield and her new boyfriend got into a loud argument after the boyfriend pulled up. When the boyfriend decided to leave, the woman said, Trenchfield fired two shots at the victim.
Under questioning, after a Miranda warning, Trenchfield allegedly told deputies that he got a call at 1 a.m. Reports indicate that call came from the child, asking him to come and retrieve her from her mother's house.
When he arrived, reports said, the child crawled out of her bedroom window and met him in the driveway, where the ex-girlfriend also met him.
That's when the argument started with the woman, and when the new boyfriend pulled up behind Trenchfield's car.
The rest of his story matches the other accounts, reports state, but a portion of his statement, having to do with the time of the alleged gunshots, is redacted from published reports.
Crime Scene detectives found two spent shell casings on the roadway at the woman's house, which reports said were consistent with her hearing two gunshots and with the ammunition and firearm deputies found in Trenchfield's vehicle.