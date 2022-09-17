COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car last year as she prepared to board a school bus.

A Bartholomew County jury deliberated about six hours Thursday before convicting Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian on two felony counts in 16-year-old Lilly J. Streeval’s death.

Recommended for you