Christmas Parade SUV

Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday.

 MIKE De SISTI/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL-SENTINEL via AP, POOL

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, wrapping up a trial in which he defended himself with bizarre legal theories and erratic outbursts.

It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.

