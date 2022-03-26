BARTOW — On March 24, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 55-year-old Kevin Patrick of Lakeland for DUI and other charges following a single-vehicle crash. Patrick has had five prior DUI arrests and his license has been suspended for the past nine years.
According to the affidavit, around 6:10 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to a single–vehicle crash on Creekwood Run in unincorporated Lakeland. When deputies arrived they found a bronze 2019 Kia Sportage laying on its roof and the driver’s side rear door was open. On the ground outside the opened door was an open container of alcohol. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Patrick, wet and covered in grass and dirt, was found walking eastbound on Creekwood Run about a mile from the crash site. As deputies approached him, Patrick allegedly dropped a small black object on the ground. Deputies retrieved the object, which was the key to the Kia Sportage involved in the crash. Patrick told deputies he found the key and was “thinking someone on Facebook would report it missing” and then he’d give it to that person.
Patrick changed his story and told the deputies that the Kia belonged to his roommate, who is currently incarcerated.
Deputies smelled the odor of alcohol on Patrick and observed his eyes to be bloodshot and watery. He would frequently blink his eyes and spoke with a slur.
Inside Patrick’s jacket was a receipt for gas at the Circle K (10704 US 98 N) in Lakeland. Detectives reviewed the security video at the store, which showed the Kia, driven by Patrick, enter the parking lot at around 5:50 a.m. After purchasing gas, he allegedly left the store and traveled southbound on US 98. The vehicle failed to stop before entering the intersection and turning left onto Rockridge Road. He then drove north toward the crash location. Deputies spoke to the store clerk, who said Patrick is a frequent customer, who frequently purchases alcohol, and that he asked her that morning if it was too early for him to buy any. He’s also been known to drive the black Kia.
“When someone gets behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk, they have no regard for life. Thank God he didn’t hurt or kill anyone when he was driving under the influence on Thursday. With five prior DUI arrests, Patrick has been given chance after chance to change. Not to mention he’s not even supposed to be behind the wheel of a car because he doesn’t have a valid license. He needs to stay locked up,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Patrick was arrested for: DUI fourth or subsequent offense (two counts), failure to give information at a crash, refuse to submit breath alcohol level test, knowingly driving with a suspended license (two counts), and DUI with property damage.
He is currently in the Polk County Jail being held with no bond. Patrick’s driver’s license was suspended in 2013. His criminal history includes seven felonies and 15 misdemeanors for DUI (five prior arrests), burglary, trespassing, aggravated assault, DUI with property damage, attempted escape, and multiple driving with a suspended license.