SEBRING – Stacy Wilburn Carroll III came to court Wednesday to argue a motion to suppress evidence to fight charges of fleeing to elude and resisting police without violence, but he instead got eight years in prison.
That’s because he accepted a deal from prosecutors at the last minute.
Carroll was originally charged with possession of cannabis, possession of paraphernalia, and 11 counts of failing to register as a sex offender, but the failure to register charges were dropped, leaving him with one count of attempted failure to register.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo charged Carroll as a habitual offender, which would have allowed Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to double his sentences.
After Carroll pleaded no contest to three charges, Cowden sentenced him to:
- Fleeing and eluding, five years state prison,
- Resisting police without violence, five years state prison, and
- Attempted failure to register as a sexual offender, eight years in state prison.
Carroll, who has previous convictions for grand theft, trespass and burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and lewd assault on a child could have been sentenced to 10 years on the first two charges and 16 years on the third charge, but Cowden withheld doing that to see if Carroll will behave in jail.
She told Carroll she can use the option “if you mess up or something happens in prison.”