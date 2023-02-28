OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing two little girls and their grandfather in a crash while high on meth.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that a circuit judge in Ocala sentenced Stephen Lynn, 52, after about two hours of testimony from Lynn's own family and the family of the victims. He pleaded no contest in November to three counts of DUI manslaughter and other traffic offences.

