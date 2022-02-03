SEBRING — David Martin Adkins, the 45-year-old Sebring man charged with aggravated battery, false imprisonment and other domestic violence, is no stranger to Highlands County prosecutors.
Adkins has been arrested repeatedly and charged with domestic violence since 2006, when he served six months in the county jail for battering a woman, court records show.
Some cases were dropped for lack of evidence or at the request of the victim.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, who supervises the prosecutors in Highlands County, said domestic violence cases, which occur in the home, sometimes lack corroborating evidence.
“While the facts on scene would provide probable cause — which means something is likely to have occurred — the prosecution is responsible to bring forward a case only when in good faith they believe that there is sound evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Here is a look at his arrest and prosecution history:
In September 2006, he was arrested for battery; he was sentenced in June 2007 to 90 days in the Highlands County Jail for violating his probation.
In March 2007, Adkins was arrested for battery; in July 2007, he was sentenced to a year in jail.
In January 2015, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adkins after he and the victim argued. Deputies reported that he bent the victim’s middle and index fingers back until they “popped and she bent to the ground.” She picked up a bat to defend herself and escape. She drove herself to the emergency room and because the wait was so long, she bought a home splint kit. A friend helped her secure her fingers. Prosecutors dropped the charges after Adkins showed a bruise on his arm from the bat. “Could not determine the primary aggressor,” the prosecutor wrote in his notes.
July 2015: Adkins’ female victim ran from the house and contacted sheriff’s deputies. She showed the deputy injuries consistent with Adkins slamming a door inside the house against her back. The victim also told deputies that Adkins threw beer on her and threatened to light the house on fire. Prosecutors dismissed the charges, noting “swearing match, no independent witnesses” in his motion to “No Bill” the charges.
February 2016: Adkins was in the front yard with the victim’s credit cards, which he had taken from her purse “due to her spending too much money,” deputies reported. A deputy noticed a cut on the the victim’s hand. She told the deputy she was injured as she tried to block Adkins’ punches to her head and stomach. Adkins was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Prosecutors dropped the charges because the “victim is present in court and requested no further prosecution,” the prosecutor noted.
In April 2016, dispatchers reported that a female caller shouted “Help!” just as the 911 call was interrupted. Deputies responded to the address; the victim said Adkins had entered the home through a laundry room window. When she used her cell phone to call the police, he slapped the phone from her hand. She ran from the house and used another person’s home to call the police. Adkins told police he hadn’t seen the woman in a week. They arrested him and charged him with hitting his the victim’s hand and removing her ability to call for help. Prosecutors dropped the charges, citing the incident as a “swearing match, no independent witnesses.”
In a separate April 2016 case, prosecutors arrested and charged Adkins with violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence and for again battering the victim. The attack occurred as he was removing his property from the home. He tackled her on the front lawn and pushed her against a wall in the home.
October 2016: Deputies again go to the house and arrest Adkins for allegedly smashing his and his victim’s cell phones, for punching her repeatedly on the head, arms and stomach; and for holding her down with his knees while threatening to cut her throat.
This time there were witnesses: A neighbor cutting his yard across the street saw Adkins punching through trailer windows, while a second neighbor heard her calling for help. When Adkins ran from the area, deputies released a K-9 to find and hold Adkins. Deputies found the knife the victim had described as being in his hands. He is charged with domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and tampering with a third-degree felony investigation (for destroying the phones).
Adkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple battery and was sentenced to six months in county jail.
It is about this time that Adkins’ victim told deputies that she was “terminally ill with a brain tumor,” deputies wrote while investigating the October incident in the Adkins home.
Adkins has no battery or domestic violence arrests until Nov. 5, 2019, when a woman he had been living with for a year called dispatchers.
She told deputies that she and Adkins are roommates and Adkins had slapped her three or four times. She told deputies that Adkins had recently been belligerent because his girlfriend had recently broken up with him. She told deputies that Adkins slapped her and threatened to kill her and her daughter. He also hit her head and legs with a stick. Adkins made the threats while a 911 operator was on the line, hearing everything, the arrest report stated.
He was charged with assault and battery, but pleads guilty to battery, court records show. He is released for time served after more than a month in jail.
Two days before Christmas 2021, Adkins is arrested and charged with battery, battery with strangulation, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment after he allegedly struck a woman. According to the arrest affidavit, Adkins was in the process of moving out from the home he shared with a woman for about a year when he grabbed the victim by the throat, and squeezed hard enough to prevent her from breathing, deputies wrote in their report. He allegedly slapped her repeatedly, then went to the kitchen and returned to the bedroom with two kitchen knives. He held the knives up, threatened to kill her and refused to let her leave the bedroom.
The woman was “upset and would not stop shaking and crying,” deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit.
Adkins was arraigned on his latest domestic violence charges before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday. His next court appearance is March 15 at 8:30 a.m. Adkins is free on a $5,000 bond until then.
If convicted on the aggravated assault charge alone, he could be sentenced to five years in state prison. False imprisonment can also bring a five-year sentence. The other charges are punishable by one to five years in jail.