HARDEE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man died late Friday night when he was struck by a car near the intersection of US-17 and State Road 62.

According to reports, around 11:36 p.m. a 27-year-old male from Bowling Green was driving a car south on US-17, south of State Road 62. The 24-year-old man attempted to cross the travel lanes of U.S. 17 and was hit by the front of the automobile.

