HARDEE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man died late Friday night when he was struck by a car near the intersection of US-17 and State Road 62.
According to reports, around 11:36 p.m. a 27-year-old male from Bowling Green was driving a car south on US-17, south of State Road 62. The 24-year-old man attempted to cross the travel lanes of U.S. 17 and was hit by the front of the automobile.
Florida Highway Patrol said neither the driver of the car or his 21-year-old female passenger were injured in the incident. Both were wearing their seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
FHP no longer releases names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.