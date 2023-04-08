Northern California Shooting

Authorities from various agencies gather at the command post next to local fitness center and library where a lockdown occurred in response to a shooting in Roseville, Calif., Thursday, April 6, 2023. At least three people have been hospitalized.

 RICH PEDRONCELLI/AP PHOTO

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.

It happened Thursday in Roseville, a city of about 150,000 northeast of Sacramento, in the early afternoon as families played at nearby baseball fields and children attended camp.

