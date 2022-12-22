Cold Case Conviction

Townson

 FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS via AP

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar.

Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.

