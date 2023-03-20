TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole after rejecting his insanity defense in the shooting deaths of two of his girlfriend’s three young sons and the wounding of the third.

Kevin Moore, 29, was sentenced Thursday to concurrent life terms on two aggravated murder counts in the February 2021 deaths of 14-month-old Gabriel Phillips and 5-year-old Ahmir Phillips, The Toledo Blade reported. He was also sentenced to a concurrent 10 to 15 years for attempted aggravated murder and nine years on weapons counts. A felonious assault charge was merged with the attempted murder charge for sentencing purposes.

