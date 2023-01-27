Serial Rapist Cold Case Florida

Robert Koehler, who authorities call the “Pillowcase Rapist,” is handcuffed by a Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department officer after he was found guilt by a jury in his trial, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Miami. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)

 JOSE A. IGLESIAS/MIAMI HERLAD via AP, POOL

MIAMI (AP) — A man suspected of being the “pillowcase rapist” in connection with a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s was convicted Wednesday in one of the attacks.

Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 63, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing March 17. He is also charged in six more attacks in neighboring Broward County.

Recommended for you