Exchange-Shatner-Not Father

Peter Shatner listens as his half brother, Darren Freedman speaks about their biological father, who passed away some time ago on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Clearwater, Fla. DNA testing recently connected Shatner to his biological father and his half siblings after decades of believing his father was actor, William Shatner, who his mother had an affair with in the 1950s.

 MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — His license plate still says “Shatner.”

And his driver’s license still reads “Peter Shatner” because, well, that is his legal name.

