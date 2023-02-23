Missing Lyft Driver-Florida

This undated photo shows Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 COURTESY OF LEVIN FAMILY via AP

MIAMI (AP) — A man who police say was driving the car of a dead South Florida Lyft driver was charged with murder and other counts Tuesday in a separate case.

A grand jury in Hardee County indicted Matthew Flores, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

