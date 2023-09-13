Tropical Weather Uneven Recovery

FILE — An unstilted home which came off its blocks sits partially submerged in a canal, in Horseshoe Beach, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, two days after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO, FILE

DADE CITY (AP) — A fatal single-vehicle crash just hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida has been declared the state’s fourth death from the Category 3 storm, officials said Monday.

A 40-year-old man driving in heavy rain went off the roadway and hit a tree near Dade City in the Tampa Bay area on Aug. 30, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Hurricane Idalia made landfall later that morning with 125 mph (201 kph) winds across the state in Florida’s remote Big Bend region.

