On Dec. 2, 2022, Florida Highway Patrolman Z.T. Forbes pulled up to a single-vehicle crash on Old State Road 8, the rural roadway that parallels the railroad tracks along the eastern side of Lake Placid.
He saw a Chevy Tahoe SUV laying on its side, driver’s side down.
“The Tahoe had extensive damage to the front and rear from overturning,” Forbes wrote in his report. “The Tahoe did not display a license plate.” He saw the driver — with a bandaged left hand and blood on the left thigh of his jeans – sitting on the rear bumper of a fire truck. When Forbes asked the driver, Victor Garcia, 22, what had caused the wreck, Garcia – who does not speak English – told him another car had pulled into his lane. Garcia’s friend, who Garcia said had been driving, swerved to avoid the car. When the car hit the shoulder, it rolled several times. Garcia then told Forbes his friend had left the scene, having found another way home.
Forbes began to question Garcia’s version of events after seeing that only one airbag in the SUV had been deployed – behind the steering wheel. The patrolman also found a chilled, 35-ounce empty can of Budweiser, an empty glass bottle of ICE Smirnoff, and an unopened bottle of Modelo beer in the vehicle.
During more questioning, Garcia said he had been driving alone from Arcadia to Lake Placid to purchase a set of rims for his Tahoe. He told Forbes he had begun drinking in the predawn hours, as well as driving by himself when he crashed. He blew a blood alcohol level of 0.196 and 0.187, more than twice the legal limit of .08.
Highlands County prosecutors charged Garcia with DUI-first offense, not having vehicle registration, and for driving without a license.
As Garcia pleaded no contest before County Judge Anthony C. Ritenour on Aug. 3, the judge – relying on a Spanish language interpreter – asked Garcia what had happened.
According to Garcia, he had been driving alone when his cell phone dropped to the floor of the vehicle. He wrecked as he searched for it.
Ritenour also learned that Garcia, who is from Mexico, has never had a driver’s license or car insurance. He told the judge that he works for a company that builds and installs swimming pools.
Ritenour scolded him for driving drunk along State Road 70 “from one county to another,” so early in the morning.
Garcia’s lawyer, Sipreano J. Rios, asked Ritenour to consider the damage Garcia had done to himself and his finances. He told Ritenour that Garcia had lost his $8,000 vehicle in the crash, something he will not recoup for a long time, if ever.
Ritenour sentenced Garcia to 120 days in jail, followed by 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, and $1,821 in fines and other costs. He ordered Garcia to be evaluated for alcohol abuse, to attend DUI school, and use a six-month interlock device.
Ritenour warned Garcia: “If you drive without a license, or drink one drop of alcohol, it’s back to jail.”