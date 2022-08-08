Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.