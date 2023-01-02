SEBRING — The mentally ill young man who stabbed two other people in his home in June 2018 because he believed them to be possessed is the subject of a Tuesday court hearing.

Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will hear from experts on the man’s mental health status. The man has been staying at the Adele Gilbert Residential Treatment Center since February. The 16-bed facility in Pasco County treats adults aged 18-plus who have chronic mental illness and may also have co-occurring substance abuse issues.

