SEBRING — The mentally ill young man who stabbed two other people in his home in June 2018 because he believed them to be possessed is the subject of a Tuesday court hearing.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will hear from experts on the man’s mental health status. The man has been staying at the Adele Gilbert Residential Treatment Center since February. The 16-bed facility in Pasco County treats adults aged 18-plus who have chronic mental illness and may also have co-occurring substance abuse issues.
The facility has been writing six-month reports to the court on the man’s compliance with the conditions of his release from jail. The court was to immediately alert the court if he suddenly moved out of the Adele facility.
Cowden will determine the next steps for the man’s case. He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder with a weapon, and domestic battery, but the court declared him not guilty by reason of insanity in December 2019.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators, the man and another resident of a crowded Sebring house attacked a child and a young adult in the home in June 2018, as the man’s live-in girlfriend allegedly held them down as he stabbed them.
One victim was found on the front sidewalk of a Sebring hospital, while the other victim, also stabbed multiple times, was found in the home where the attack occurred.
During Tuesday’s review hearing, Cowden could order the man to remain in the facility for treatment.