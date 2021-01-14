AVON PARK — Sofija Mankute, 31, of Avon Park, was arrested Monday night after reports say she assaulted two people and stabbed another.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to disturbance/fight complaint Monday evening involving a woman with a knife going after someone. When deputies arrived they found Mankute in a lawn chair with one of the victims holding her down. Earlier in the evening, Mankute allegedly became aggressive with victim one over wanting to go party “in the city.” Victim one told deputies that Mankute was acting strangely and backed him into a corner in the kitchen where she used her fingers to physically poke him in the forehead several times and demanded he get the car keys. He took the keys and walked to the nearby clubhouse to get away from her, according to reports.
Mankute entered the clubhouse and began to yell at victim one and two other victims within the clubhouse. Mankute lit a cigarette and dropped ash from it into victim three’s food. All three persons in the clubhouse told Mankute to leave but Mankute pushed victim two in the chest and used her fists to punch victim two several times in the face. Victim two did not fight back as Mankute was physically stronger than they were. Victim one was able to restrain Mankute long enough for victim two to get away and flee to a nearby residence where they called 911, reports said.
Mankute entered another nearby residence through the sliding glass doors looking for victim two. When she exited, victim three met her in the driveway and told Mankute to leave. Mankute ran at victim three and another altercation ensued resulting in victim three being stabbed multiple times with a knife. By the time deputies arrived, victim three was bleeding and holding Mankute in the chair. Mankute was clutching her hands to her chest with the knife laying to her right.
Deputies gave Mankute commands to show them her hands but she pulled away from them. After several commands of non-compliance, deputies performed an open palm heel strike on Mankute’s chest causing her to break through the chair to the ground. She continued to resist deputies, clutching a black bag to her chest but was soon handcuffed, according to reports.
Victim three was airlifted to an out-of-county hospital for treatment. Mankute was taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence, one misdemeanor count of battery, one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older and one felony count of armed burglary of a dwelling. Her bond has been set at $45,500.