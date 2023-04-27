On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced his re-election campaign. Early morning, the Biden/Harris campaign team released a video of that announcement. The video starts with grim images of the U.S. Capitol under siege as smoke rises from what looks like smoke bombs, then cut to January 6th of the protestors storming through gates, then dissolve to a 1960’s style film clip of women holding up pro-abortion signs at the Supreme Court building. In the background of the scene, the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln brings home the theme of freedom and justice.
The highlight of the video was Biden’s campaign announcement. Looking directly at the camera with hands open, Biden said, “Freedom,” followed by images of various topics his campaign team plan to pursue during the 2024 presidential election. Freedom was the work of his first term, Biden declares. The video now dramatically shows how the “MAGA” team contrast their views. Biden goes on to reflect on the future. Then, the video clip fades to black, a slight dramatic pause, to reveal Biden: “That is why I am running for re-election. Because I know America.”